Business Insider is hiring a junior sales planner

Business Insider is hiring an Junior Sales Development Planner in New York to support the busy and growing sales team.

The Junior Planner will be a member of our fast-paced sales development team. S/he will develop proposals for national brands as well as keep up-to-date on the latest research. The planner will also work with the Sales Development Manager to create marketing collateral, including case studies, sell sheets, and more. The planner may also assist with surveys.

We need an individual who’s passionate about digital advertising and can think outside the box. If you’re both creative and analytical, and have a keen eye for detail, we’re looking for you.

The role is an incredible learning experience for anyone interested in learning how online marketing works. You’ll work closely with the sales team and the editorial team. In addition, you’ll have an opportunity to master mobile, email, video, rich media, and social formats. It’s an excellent first step into digital sales or marketing.

Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders. We are a well-funded startup at the forefront of digital media. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.

Responsibilities include:

Program creation

Proposal generation

Marketing collateral upkeep

Brainstorming big ideas

Working closely with Account Execs, BI Studios, and Director of Sales Development

Requirements:

This is an ENTRY-LEVEL position. Previous digital advertising and/or marketing experience is a plus, and you should also be comfortable with Excel, PowerPoint, Photoshop, and web analytics tools. Understanding of social media and extensive web knowledge required — in other words, this is one of the rare jobs where tweeting and being a Facebook power user are advantages! To succeed here you must be able to meet deadlines and juggle multiple priorities.

If this is the right gig for you, please apply here and drop us a note to tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

