Business Insider is hiring a health reporter for the INSIDER team

Business Insider is looking for a health reporter for INSIDER, a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The ideal candidate is a multimedia journalist with a broad knowledge of topics related to health. If you’d be psyched to spend your days writing about extreme marathoners, Kate Hudson’s radical diet, and the secret to a lasting relationship, this could be the job for you.

The health reporter writes stories, creates photo features, and writes video scripts for INSIDER’s website and social media channels. Coverage areas include diets and healthy living, mental health, relationships and parenting, medical breakthroughs, exercise, and more.

The ideal candidate is a fastidious reporter and writer with a passion for telling great stories, and thrives in a fast-paced work environment.

Candidates should have 1 to 3 years of experience working in a digital newsroom and writing about health.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen new music, and love people who do the same.

INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on the web.

This is a full-time position that’s based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the job.

