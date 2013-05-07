Business Insider Is Hiring A Head Of Business Affairs

Business Insider is looking for a skilled dealmaker to lead our booming business development area. The key responsibilities of the position are to negotiate and manage audience- and revenue-generating deals and to handle a variety of legal matters.



Deals will range from international licenses to web and mobile agreements for monetization opportunities. You will also oversee the audience development function, which consists primarily of content syndication deals to drive traffic to the site. Legal matters typically range from First Amendment issues to contract negotiations. You will work with appropriate third-party counsel to handle matters requiring specialised expertise.

We’re looking for some who is comfortable negotiating smart deals in a fast-paced environment, then executing those deals and building relationships with partners for long-term success.

Primary business development responsibilities:

Negotiate deals across a variety of areas

Generate revenue to meet targets

Manage, train and mentor junior business affairs executives

Primary legal responsibilities:

Advise and oversee intellectual property matters, including pre-publication review, trademark registrations, and libel/defamation issues

Serve as main counsel and strategic business partner to the company’s leadership team

The ideal candidate has a keen interest in news, a thorough understanding of a broad range of digital products and technologies, and the ability to conduct business, build relationships, and facilitate revenue generation on a global scale. An entrepreneurial mindset is an asset, as is a strong interest in driving revenue growth. The position reports to Business Insider’s president/COO.

Requirements:

Excellent deal-making and negotiating skills

Extensive and in-depth knowledge of digital media

Detail-oriented and possessing superior drafting, negotiation, organizational and time management skills

A self-starter, effective at building partnerships and ensuring that deals succeed long-term

Strong problem solving skills

Good business judgment; strong business ethics

Team player, collaborative style, excellent interpersonal skills and able to establish effective relationships at all levels of the organisation

Ability to communicate effectively with writers, technologists, and management

Ability to handle multiple projects; work well in a fast-paced environment

BA/BS degree and J.D. from accredited law school, and current admission with NY State bar

To apply: Sound like you? If so, please send a link to your LinkedIn profile and a note in the email message about why you are the ideal fit to: bizdevjobs [at] businessinsider.com. No attachments, please. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.