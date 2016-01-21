Business Insider is hiring a general manager for finance products

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007, we are now the largest business news site on the web. We are a well-funded company at the forefront of digital media. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one and your work will reach millions of people — 85+ million every month around the globe.

The Finance Products GM will be responsible for specifying, launching, managing and monetizing Business Insider’s real time data products that offer readers in-depth financial data on securities, indices, markets and funds. Supplemented by Business Insider’s editorial content, our real time data products will offer a centralised destination for the next generation of digital-native decision makers, investors, and clients across platforms and devices.

The Finance Products GM will own the strategic direction and roadmap for our real time data products, including design, data visualisation, UX, content integration, site performance, sponsorship integration and will define success metrics for reader engagement and monetisation. This role will be responsible for working as comfortably with ad clients and revenue strategy teams as with development and operations teams. This is a true “business owner” role with P&L responsibility.

The successful candidate will:

Crave strategic leadership roles with high visibility

Possess deep understanding of financial markets and instruments, including securities, bonds, indices, and funds across geographies

Demonstrate successful ownership of product roadmaps and lifecycles, and delivery against critical internal and external milestones

Prioritise product features and revenue generation opportunities within the context of delivering the best reader experience

Have experience working with ad clients and external partners to deliver essential product features to users and readers

Understand structured data with a keen eye towards data visualisation, design and UX

Excel at managing and communicating with internal and external stakeholders across disciplines from business, editorial and technology teams

Own P&L responsibility for the investment in and monetisation of real time data products

Thrive in agile product development methodology environments

Have a bias for action

Have 5-8 years of relevant experience managing digital products and business lines

This is a new position at Business Insider and reports into the SVP of Product. Please send us your resume and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

