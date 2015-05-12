Business Insider is hiring gadget-obsessed editors and reporters

Business Insider is hiring an editor and team of reporters to cover consumer gadgets. The team will cover phones, tablets, wearables, laptops, and all the other gizmos we use every day. The primary focus will be on mobile consumer tech.

You should apply if:

You have a deep understanding of consumer tech.

You’re obsessed with consumer tech news.

You have experience writing product news and reviews.

You know how to make the crazy, fast-paced world of tech easy to understand for smart people who want to learn more about it.

You understand tech is more than what the latest smartphone can do. It touches every part of our lives from news to transportation to dating. You know how to explain and contextualize that for our large, eager audience.

The Gadgets editor will lead the team. You can apply for the editor position here.

You can apply for the Gadgets Reporter position here.

We have some other cool consumer tech reporting jobs open too:

