Business Insider is hiring a full-time reporter for its Strategy section

Do you have more ideas than time to execute them?

Are you excited to research the psychology of success, ask powerful people how they organise their days, and investigate the management strategies that companies like Google, Apple, and Amazon use for maximum effectiveness?

Business Insider is hiring a full-time reporter for its Strategy vertical, one of the fastest-growing sections of the world’s No. 1 digital business publication.

Candidates should be comfortable writing quick, aggregated stories that highlight the most interesting angles of the day’s news, while simultaneously working on reported medium-length and long-form features.

Ideal candidates will have:

Insatiable curiosity

A strong voice and the ability to write with authority

Interest in digital media and how readers consume news on the web

Previous writing experience, preferably business

At least a Bachelor’s degree

Journalism degree and/or background preferred

Copy-editing skills, light HTML and Photoshop experience, and knowledge of social media are also useful

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if interested, and specify why you’re interested in working on Strategy.

Please note that this position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

