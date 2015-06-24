Business Insider is hiring a Senior Manager to lead our QA team

Business Insider is looking for a Senior Manager to lead our QA team. We spend our days building a product we love that is enjoyed by a fast-growing community of millions. We are looking for someone who can evangelize best practices, research solutions to existing problems, and make confident suggestions on how to constantly drive process improvement. Business Insider’s offering spans desktop and mobile web, iOS apps, Android apps, and beyond.

Skills

5+ years of experience in software test engineering, including 2+ years as a lead or manager

Experience with Selenium and other test automation tools

Hands-on experience developing automated test code

Experience with web load testing and stress testing methodology and tools

Experience with test management software (qTest, Zephyr, Tarantula, etc)

Experience with desktop web testing

Experience with mobile app testing (iOS and Android)

Experience with Rest API testing is a plus (using tools such as Postman)

CMS Experience is a plus

You’re proficient with multi-project management and thrive in challenging, fast-paced environments. We are a fast-moving start-up that often has multiple high-impact projects being developed concurrently.

Ability to clearly define and create a test strategy that’s customised to each project’s needs and timeline.

You’re a creative problem solver that can think beyond the confines of a test plan. You should also be adept at testing for defects due to unexpected user behaviour.

You have a keen instinct for when a user experience can be optimised.

You have a working knowledge of HTML/CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, Python, and/or PHP and are comfortable with using web-side debugger tools such as Chrome development tools or Firebug.

Experience with BDD a plus (Behat)

Experience with Agile/Scrum

Position Requirements

Work with Product, Business, and Development teams to understand product vision and requirements

Work with Product Managers to identify risks and provide estimates

Coordinate with developers and DevOps teams to ensure high-quality releases.

Champion the development and execution of test plans

Continuously assess and improve testing methodologies and processes

Ensure that mobile testing is a critical component of our business and not simply an afterthought.

Provide vision, leadership and mentoring to QA team members

You love what you do and get excited to come to work each day.

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers a great work environment, great benefits, a collaborative team that has a lot of fun, and the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

Apply online and tell us why you’re the right person for this job. Thanks in advance.

