Business Insider is hiring an entertainment intern to join our growing team in

winter 2017. We’re looking for someone who is obsessed with all things movies, box office, TV, music, awards shows, and more — from the latest headlines to the biggest industry developments.

We are looking for someone with knowledge of entertainment news who is also interested in the business side of the industry and what goes on behind the scenes. Ideal candidates are self-motivated and interested in smart analysis and original reporting on entertainment content.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies.

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI Interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, pitching, and producing features — even breaking news if the timing’s right.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows. The internship is paid.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream internship, and specify why you’re interested in working on the Entertainment team.

