Please Tell Us Who We Should Hire For These Two Senior Editor Positions...

We’re going to add two senior editors to our team.



These are important positions for us, and we would be grateful for your help in finding great people.

Specifically, we’re hiring a Senior Editor, Policy to oversee our politics, defence, government, foreign policy, and law coverage and a Senior Editor, News to oversee our real-time news coverage.

We already have excellent teams covering these areas. The mission of the Senior Editors will be to continue to expand and improve this coverage and help make Business Insider even better for our readers.

Please pass on any suggestions and referrals. If there’s a news organisation or site that you particularly like to read, there’s probably an excellent editor or editors behind it. (If you don’t know who the editors are, just tell us what sites you like, and we’ll do the rest.)

For the sake of simplicity, please send suggestions to our Managing Editor, Jessica Liebman, at [email protected]

Thanks in advance for your help.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.