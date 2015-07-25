Business Insider is hiring a director of talent

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, has a great opportunity for someone who wants to utilise their broad Human Resources experience to impact a passionate employee base.

We’re hiring a Director of Talent to join the Talent team, to support our fast-paced, ever-changing and growing environment.

The Director of Talent will be charged with managing all aspects of talent management for their areas of responsibility including recruiting, employee relations, organizational development, and career development. A successful Director will bring a smart, creative approach to enhancing an already excellent culture. This is a hands on generalist role that will also demand an acumen for HRIS operations, reporting capabilities, training and benefits administration. She/he will be part of a collaborative, passionate, and supportive team to help us maximise our talent across the US and UK.

Responsibilities:

Work directly with internal business clients to maximise talent and help foster successful and significant growth based on business needs. Develop an in depth knowledge of the business to serve as a true business partner.

Provide direction and counsel to business leaders and their staff in people related matters.

Develop programs that foster retention and career growth; work collaboratively with the talent team on identifying opportunities including but not limited to HRIS, benefits, reward programs and culture enhancement.

Qualifications:

3-5 years of progressive Human Resources experience

Bachelor’s Degree

A passion for an impactful, generalist Human Resource experience

Strong written and verbal communication skills; presentation skills

Strong follow-up and organizational skills

Exhibit great flexibility

Ability to prioritise and multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

Digital media or start up experience a plus.

This job is full-time and based in New York City. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly, and include a note detailing why you think this is the role for you!

