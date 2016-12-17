Business Insider is hiring a Director of FP&A

Business Insider is more than just the go-to news source for today’s business leaders. It is also is a global media company focused on explaining the incredible, exploring possibility, and inspiring change in the world around us. Our publications – including Business Insider, INSIDER and Markets Insider – reach an audience of more than 300 million, deliver more than 2 billion video views, and drive millions of shares, likes, and social engagements every month. Our innovative events and content services teams deliver world-class storytelling to our audience in new ways.

None of this would be possible without an incredible, passionate team. They come to work every day excited to change the face of digital publishing. Ready to join a growing company where your contributions can have a big impact? Keep reading!

We’re hiring a Director of FP&A to join our Finance team.

You’re an FP&A pro with 8+ years of practical experience who’s looking for an exciting opportunity with a fast moving digital business. You’re highly analytical and have top-notch communication and presentation skills. In this newly created role, you’ll partner with the CFO and business teams across the organisation to build a best-in-class FP&A function. You’ll also work with our executive team and parent company to define and build a comprehensive financial and KPI reporting packages.

You’re analytical, autonomous, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. The Director, FP&A reports to the CFO and has the opportunity to coach and mentor other members of the team.

Responsibilities:

Develop annual budgets and monthly re-forecasts

Work closely with the accounting team throughout the monthly close cycle

Define global allocation methodologies for the various BI businesses

Perform budget variance analysis across the organisation

Reporting of financial results to BI’s management team and business owners

Liaise with our owners, Axel Springer, and preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual packages

Assist the CFO in board meeting preparation

Develop a comprehensive KPI dashboard looking across all global businesses and product

Ad-hoc reporting requests such as yield analysis, revenue fluctuations, editorial KPIs, etc.

You’ll bring the following skills and toolsets:

A degree in Finance or Accounting

8+ years of FP&A experience in a digital media / publisher environment

Experience with NetSuite, SAP, or other modern ERP’s

Proven ability to work in a fluid, fast-paced environment

Please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

