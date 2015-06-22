Business Insider is hiring a digital project manager

Business Insider is looking for an experienced Project Manager to join BI Studios, our in-house branded content team. This position works closely with our marketing and campaign management departments to manage and execute custom content and ad products for our advertising partners.

The ideal candidate is a highly organised multi-tasker that will help manage the details of several multi-faceted campaigns simultaneously. In addition to keen project management skills, we’re looking for someone who works well under pressure and who can manage internal teams and client teams to execute projects on time and within budget.

Responsibilities

Manage the development and execution of sponsored content and custom ad products for various advertising campaigns

Serve as liaison between clients, vendors, marketing and campaign managers

Assemble, manage and communicate project timelines to internal teams and external client teams

Run weekly status meetings and maintain production calendars and project calendars

Manage vendors and their timelines

Track revenue and content performance against benchmarks

Qualifications

3-4 years of project management experience at a publisher, media agency or digital media studio

Excellent production management skills

Work independently as well as collaborate with a group

Knowledge of trafficking and ad serving processes is a plus; knowledge of HTML and Photoshop is also a plus

Strong verbal and communication skills

Proven ability to stay calm under pressure

If you’re highly organised, know how to stay cool as a cucumber, and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, apply online and tell us why you’d be a good fit with the team. Thanks in advance.

