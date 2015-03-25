Business Insider is hiring a digital marketing intern in New York City

Business Insider is looking for an awesome digital marketing intern to join our events team this summer. The paid position is based in our NYC office and we encourage a 40hr work week.

Don’t be fooled by the term “intern.” Our paid interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, analysing, preparing decks and reports, prospecting, and more. Our flagship event, IGNITION, takes place in December and you’ll be an integral part of the team that makes it happen, gaining valuable experience on-site.

When it comes to qualifications, an events, digital media, or marketing background helps, as do strong analytic and writing skills. Excel and PPT are a must. Serious interest in the Internet, events, social media, marketing, or sales are required. We are looking for someone who is motivated, a quick learner and an excellent team player.

If you’re interested in joining the team, please apply online and tell us a bit about yourself. Thanks in advance.

