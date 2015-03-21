Business Insider is hiring a DevOps Engineer

Are you passionate about working with complex Unix/ Linux/LAMP systems? Do you have the skills to take on and conquer any problem before you, big or small? Do the acronyms AWS, CI/CD, CDN, ELK fill you with excitement? Is Docker an exciting new technology, and not a pair of pants to you, Jenkins your deployment tool, and not your butler? Does the idea of building scalable, fault tolerant cloud based web clusters help you achieve Zen? Does an unmonitored metric make you shudder?

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007 by former top-ranked Wall Street analyst Henry Blodget and DoubleClick founders Dwight Merriman and Kevin Ryan, the site is now the largest business news site on the web. We offer a great work environment, great benefits, a collaborative team that has a lot of fun, and the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

As one of our DevOps Engineers, you’ll be tasked with building scalable, secure, resilient infrastructure in AWS and other cloud providers.

You will learn and excel in many emerging technologies in land of systems and CI/CD such as Docker, Jenkins, Varnish, Puppet, CDNs, Go, and excel in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, Ruby, etc.

Your finesse at providing high quality platforms for our development and QA teams to think, build, test and deploy their code will only be exceeded by your skills at creating reliable infrastructure to serve our millions of daily readers.

Your MongoDB skills will replicate throughout the world as flawlessly as the replica sets and shards you maintain.

You will be the hero that saves the day for our tech teams, our writers and editors, and the readership of one of the largest business new sites in the world, providing awesome infrastructure, purposeful metrics, and meaningful alerts to ensure we run a great site and have great lives outside of work. You’ll be working with other DevOps Engineers together with a strong team ethic and a focus on success as a team and for each other.

Please apply right away and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.