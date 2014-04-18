Business Insider Is Looking For A Detroit Sales All-Star

Business Insider is looking for an ambitious self-starter sales expert to evangelize our offerings in the Detroit market. We need a motivated individual who can work independently, who is passionate about digital advertising and capable of building a presence in Detroit for the fastest-growing business news site in the world. An insatiable curiosity combined with the ability to translate ideas into actionable marketing solutions is essential.

This is a great position for someone that is creative and passionate about storytelling, technology, and media. Success will be highly dependent upon the candidate’s willingness to understand marketing strategies, navigate prospective accounts, and articulate the Business Insider value proposition to regional clients and agencies. Knowledge of programmatic would be an added bonus and something that all candidates would have to become familiar with.

Business Insider will train the new hire at our NYC headquarters in order for him or her to quickly understand our brand and all our ad solutions. The position is full-time and based in Detroit.

The ideal candidate for this job will be familiar with BI’s content, audience, and the constantly changing digital sales landscape.

Qualifications:

Extensive digital media experience, including mobile, online video, social, programmatic

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Great attitude and interest in learning new skills

Attention to detail

Ability to thrive in an innovative environment

Drive, determination, consistency, and passion

Mastery of MS Office suite, Salesforce a plus

Interested candidates, send your résumé and a brief note about your qualifications to [email protected]

Thanks in advance.

