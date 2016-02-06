Business Insider is hiring a design reporter for the INSIDER team

Business Insider is looking for a design reporter for INSIDER, a new publication that delivers stories to readers across digital platforms.

The ideal candidate is a multimedia journalist who is obsessed with all things design, from a brilliantly engineered beer pong cup to a giant boulder made of Legos to a cold cap that can stop cancer patients from losing their hair.

The design reporter writes stories, creates photo features, and writes video scripts for INSIDER’s website and social media channels. Coverage areas include technology, fashion, architecture, interior design, new and innovative products, hacks for the home, and more.

The ideal candidate is a fastidious reporter and writer with a passion for telling great stories, and thrives in a fast-paced work environment.

Candidates should have 1 to 3 years of experience working in a digital newsroom and writing about design.

At INSIDER, our motto is “Life is an adventure.” We tell stories for, about, and by people who seize life. That means they love to travel, try new foods, listen new music, and love people who do the same.

INSIDER is distributed across social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, as well as on the web.

This is a full-time position that’s based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the job.

