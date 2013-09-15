Business Insider Is Hiring A CTO

We believe the future of our company, and the news industry, will be based on the ability of technology to deliver great content in new and innovative ways to our ever-evolving audience. To do this, we need a hands-on CTO who can establish our technical vision, execute against that vision, and provide strategic leadership to our growing technology team. We are moving quickly and need someone who can grow a team while still facilitating innovation.

This role will report to, and work closely with, the President/COO with responsibility for the technology team. That responsibility will include organizational design, staffing, strategic vision, oversight of development/deployment, and ownership of our technology stack, not to mention hands-on execution as necessary. Our offering spans desktop, mobile, and beyond, so we need someone who can handle all areas.

As a key member of the management team, the CTO will be expected to work closely with the senior leaders of the company to define our overall strategy and contribute ideas on how we continue to grow and address market challenges and opportunities.

Experience with some or all the following technologies is essential:

Extensive PHP 5.3+ experience

MongoDB replica sets or other document-oriented databases

Doctrine (or other ODM abstraction layers)

jQuery

Memcached

Amazon Simple Queue

Linux / RHEL / CentOS

Apache SOLR

Objective C

iOS and Android

Varnish

Zend framework

AWS

Nginx

HAProxy (squid, reverse proxy)

CDN (origin setup & configuration)

Jenkins

Puppet (or other provisioning system)

Experience with the following development processes/theories/tools:

Agile

Scrum

Git

Continuous Delivery

Requirements for success in this role include:

Currently in a similar role leading strategic technical vision and technical development.

Experience managing a team of 10+ people.

CS degree with 10+ years of experience building top-tier, scalable sites.

Strong communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Strong collaboration skills and experience with other internal teams like product, QA, and peers to deliver industry-leading applications.

In-depth knowledge of the Agile development with a focus on continuous integration/delivery.

Media/publishing experience with a good understanding of the challenges and opportunities.

Experience recruiting and building a team in fast-moving environment.

Expertise in architecting and maintaining infrastructure built to scale with a focus on high availability and global access.

Experience establishing process and organizational structure.

Deep experience with content management systems.

Responsive design across desktop, mobile, and assorted screen sizes.

We have a great team and great products that are all growing rapidly. Are you the CTO we need to provide the technology leadership to continue our success?

This position is based in our New York City office. Business Insider offers competitive salary and benefits.

Sound like you? If so, email your resume to [email protected] with the subject line “CTO.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.