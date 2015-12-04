Business Insider is hiring a Creative Director to support the Sales and Studios teams. BI Studios works with advertisers and marketers to produce sponsored content — posts, videos, infographics, slideshows, and more — as part of their native advertising campaigns.

The person in this role will craft the creative vision of sales pitches and branded content campaigns, advance the overall design polish of projects, and improve the team’s designers. This is a managerial role and a hands-on role.

Our Creative Director is responsible for designing and executing programs in a highly collaborative, fast-paced environment, and for balancing the needs of clients and internal stakeholders while delivering stellar work. If you’re a born digital storyteller or marketer, if you’re able to craft short and long-term campaigns for a broad range of clients, and if you have a passion for business, tech, and consumer news, this is a great gig for you. We need your passion and vision to build and execute the next generation of our publishing department.

Some of the responsibilities of this role:

Grow and manage a team of designers

Serve as the champion for creativity and innovation

Lead the conceptualization of campaigns for potential or new clients, including the creation of sales pitch assets; oversee the creation of campaigns for clients, ensuring a cohesive look, tone, and feel across multiple pieces of digital content

Create consistent client-facing sales collateral and proposal templates

Develop and uphold design standards, including the development and implementation of tools, systems, and templates

Experience

6 — 8 years of experience in a creative role that focuses on digital campaigns; experience at an agency or digital publisher is desired

Proven leaderships skills: has led an internal team focused on the execution of 360 digital campaigns

Strong technical background and proficient in Adobe CS: Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator

Has experience directing video and/or photography teams

Has created and delivered presentations

Thrives in a fast-paced environment and can set priorities, meet deadlines, and drive digital innovation

Business Insider is one of the fastest growing digital-first media companies online today. If you’re ready to take on the next challenge of building and expanding our creative vision for the advertiser market, this is a great opportunity. Please upload your resume and links to your recent work, and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

NOW WATCH: This is why US aircraft carriers are a force to be reckoned with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.