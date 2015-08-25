Business Insider is hiring a Corporate Counsel

Business Insider, the fastest growing business news publisher in the world, is seeking an experienced Corporate Counsel who will be responsible for overseeing various legal matters for Business Insider, Inc. including reviewing, negotiating and drafting contracts as well as managing Business Insider, Inc’s trademark and domain portfolio.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

Manage extensive drafting of vendor, sales, licensing agreements and content syndication.

Analyse and assess potential risks and propose recommended courses of action in light of legal considerations and business objectives.

Analyse and assess validity of legal claims and propose method of resolution, including settlement terms or other courses of action.

Assist SVP of Legal Affairs in advising on First Amendment and Intellectual Property matters.

Respond to requests for information and/or advice from other business units, including contract research and analysis.

Obtain all necessary management approvals on key terms of agreements

Manage trademark portfolio including tracking status of existing and new applications, Corsearch analysis and background research for new marks

Manage domain portfolio, including policing, registration and renewal of existing and new domains

Assist the SVP of Legal Affairs in selecting and implementing a contract management system

Requirements (Knowledge, skills and abilities):

Experience and knowledge of negotiation and drafting agreements relating to content syndication and licensing, intellectual property rights, vendor agreements, and programmatic advertising.

Experience in the areas of copyright and trademark law.

Excellent negotiation, drafting and analytical skills.

Strong interpersonal skills – able to communicate with all levels of management and outside vendors/partners

Self starter

Strong organizational skills

Interest in digital media

Education and Experience:

Bachelors required plus JD from a top-ranked law school

2+ yrs. experience in negotiation and contract drafting with an emphasis on areas of law applicable to online media.

If you think you have what it takes to excel in this role, please apply directly and include a note telling us why you are the right person for the job.

