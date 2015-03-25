AP Do you love tech as much as this guy?

Business Insider is hiring consumer tech reporters and editors to cover everything from apps to gadgets to video games to virtual reality to connected cars. And everything in between.

Sound like a cool job? Of course it does. You should totally apply if:

You’re obsessed with consumer technology and tech news.

You know how to make the crazy, fast-paced world of tech easy to understand for smart people who want to learn more about it.

You understand tech is more than what the latest smartphone can do. It touches every part of our lives from news to transportation to dating. You know how to explain and contextualize that for our large, eager audience.

Want to apply? Shoot an email to Steve Kovach, one of Business Insider’s tech editors, with your resume, clips, and a few words about yourself.

