Business Insider is hiring a commerce intern

Business Insider, the most read business publication in the world, is hiring a commerce intern.

The commerce intern will:

Assist the commerce editor and commerce reporter with producing Insider Picks articles.

Recrop product images for articles, adding additional credit info and captions where needed.

Research sales and products for daily ‘Deal of the day’ features.

Help with pitching, writing, and producing additional content as needed.

In short, we’re looking for someone with a passion for finding the best deals and products, and an ability to share his or her excitement with readers in clear, compelling copy.

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies. Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you’re perfect for the role.

