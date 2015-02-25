Business Insider is hiring a commerce editor

Business Insider is growing its e-commerce team, andwe’re looking for an editorwith a passion for finding the best deals and products and an ability to share his or her excitement with readers in clear, compelling copy.

The ideal candidate is a conversational writer with some editorial experience who’s confident and careful when reviewing products, and can describe the pros and cons of any given item with conviction.

Commerce content includes everything from awesome deals on must-have products to unique items and gadgets that are new to market. These are the things you’d want to tell your friends about. You will have the opportunity to pursue your own coverage areas, as well as build an editorial calendar to support major retail events (think Cyber Monday).

Business Insider generates revenue when readers buy products through our site. You’ll be coming on board to help us build out this program, and along the way, be part of a new enterprise focused on adding value for readers. The program debuted in 2014 to great success, selling tens of thousands of products ranging from drones to clothes.

If you have experience in product journalism and are passionate about covering deals, gadgets, style sales, e-commerce sites and more, this is your dream job. Join our

e-commerce team and help build an exciting new coverage area.

Responsibilities:

Write deal round-ups and make product recommendations, following the Business Insider voice and style guide

Research clothes, grooming products, accessories, household items, gadgets, and other things that are worth readers’ time and money

Source exclusive deals from retailers with the help of our business team

Take feedback from readers to improve existing recommendations and generate new ideas

Promote your stories on social networks

Track your posts in affiliate analytics

Qualifications:

Editing experience and a desire to find the best deals and products around the web

An understanding of Business Insider’s audience and writing style

A huge interest in shopping for great products, finding good deals, and taking advantage of coupon codes

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Google Drive and Analytics

Flawless grammar, spelling, and usage

Basic understanding of Photoshop and HTML (more than basic is a plus)

APPLY HERE: Please include a resume; links to your social profiles, and a cover letter that details two products you think are great for Business Insider’s readers.

