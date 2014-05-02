DREAM JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring Someone To Write About Cars, Planes, And Boats

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business news site on the Web.

We’re looking for a reporter who wants to spend his or her days writing about all things transportation-related. We cover the entire space — from cars and trains to planes, yachts, motorcycles, and even space travel.

Here are the kinds of stories this reporter would cover:

There’s no need to have tons of experience writing about transportation to apply for this position. It’s more important that this person has a love for cars, planes, trains, and boats, and is a solid writer who’s eager to learn.

Interest piqued? Please apply here. Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters.

Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed and a tour of our new office in the Flatiron district.

