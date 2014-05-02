DREAM JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring Someone To Write About Cars, Planes, And Boats

Julie Zeveloff
Pebble beach concours d'elegance 2013 bridge oceanKimball Studios, courtesy Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business news site on the Web.

We’re looking for a reporter who wants to spend his or her days writing about all things transportation-related. We cover the entire space — from cars and trains to planes, yachts, motorcycles, and even space travel.

Here are the kinds of stories this reporter would cover:

There’s no need to have tons of experience writing about transportation to apply for this position. It’s more important that this person has a love for cars, planes, trains, and boats, and is a solid writer who’s eager to learn.

Interest piqued? Please apply here. Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters.

Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed and a tour of our new office in the Flatiron district.

