DREAM JOB OPENING: Business Insider Is Hiring Someone To Write About Cars, Planes, And Boats

Business Insider is the fastest-growing business news site on the Web.
We’re looking for a reporter who wants to spend his or her days writing about all things transportation-related. We cover the entire space — from cars and trains to planes, yachts, motorcycles, and even space travel.
Here are the kinds of stories this reporter would cover:
- Breaking news like the disappearance of Malaysia Flight 370, the massive GM recall, and nightmare gridlock after it snowed in Atlanta
- Test-driving everything from Ferrari’s f12Berlinetta to a Vespa scooter
- Industry innovation like the rise of infotainment systems and self-driving cars
- Consumer and trade shows, including reporting from the Detroit Auto Show and Paris Air Show
- Transportation buzz like insane dashcam videos and souped-up police cars
There’s no need to have tons of experience writing about transportation to apply for this position. It’s more important that this person has a love for cars, planes, trains, and boats, and is a solid writer who’s eager to learn.
Interest piqued? Please apply here. Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters.
Here’s some reading on our company and where we’re headed and a tour of our new office in the Flatiron district.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.