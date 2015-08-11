Business Insider is hiring a paid Careers intern. Apply now!

Business Insider is looking for a paid intern to work on our Careers section.

BI Interns spend their time researching, writing, pitching, and producing stories, and they get an author byline for every post they write. They also help editors find irresistible stories from our partners — including The Atlantic, Slate, Inc., and Entrepreneur — to share with our readers.

We’re looking for people who are ambitious, smart, funny, fast, and consume huge amounts of digital media. You should be comfortable working on multiple stories per day and building your own audience and personal brand through social media.

The ideal candidate will be insatiably curious about how to get ahead in your career, how women can have it all, whether college is worth it, and the habits of rock-star businesspeople like Warren Buffett and Sara Blakely.

When it comes to qualifications, a journalism background and experience writing for a news site always helps, as do copy-editing skills and light HTML and Photoshop experience. Knowledge of social media and previous writing experience are both useful, too.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter if interested.

Please note that this internship requires that you work in our Manhattan office. The internship term runs for approximately six months, with some flexibility on start and end dates. Interns are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week) if their schedule allows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.