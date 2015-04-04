Business Insider is hiring a business development associate

Business Insider is looking for a Business Development Associate to assist in the growth and evolution of one of the largest and fastest growing digital media companies on the web. The primary responsibility of the position will be to evaluate, define, and present new partnership opportunities to internal decision makers.

These partnerships may include international licensing, mobile, syndication, e-Commerce, video distribution, and more. We’re looking for someone who is comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and will find new opportunities through extensive analysis and research. As a key member of the business development team you will be influencing the future of Business Insider, working directly with executives and leaders to find business deals that drive growth and innovation.

Primary responsibilities:

· Identify and assess strategic partnerships with companies in the mobile, digital content, and technology industries

· Assist with existing deal conversations by providing analytical support and market research

· Develop and implement a strategic approach for assessing and prioritising business development opportunities

· Work closely with a variety of teams in the company through all aspects of opportunity development, including idea generation, sourcing partner targets, the business case, product/technology requirements, financial modelling and integration

The ideal candidate has a keen interest in news, an understanding of digital products and technologies, and the ability to effectively communicate your findings. A proactive entrepreneurial mindset is an asset, as is a strong interest in driving revenue growth.

Requirements:

· 1 — 2 years of experience in digital media

· Familiarity with Internet revenue models

· Detail-oriented and possessing superior research, organizational, time management problem solving and communication skills

· A self-starter, effective at gathering information that is not always easily available

· Ability to think critically about Business Insider’s cross-company needs to find new opportunities

· Team player, collaborative style, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish effective relationships at all levels of the organisation

· Work with product management, ad operations, engineering and marketing teams to ensure partnerships align with company resources and goals

· Fluency in Microsoft Office and familiarity with Google Drive/Analytics

· BA/BS required

If you think you have what it takes to excel in this role, please apply by submitting your resume and a note telling us what value you can add to the fastest growing news publication on the planet.

