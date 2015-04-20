APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a producer for BI Films

Business Insider Films is seeking a smart, creative and experienced producer with a background in journalism to work on web series, shorts, and documentaries.

This person must have exceptional reporting and storytelling abilities — the ability to identify compelling and newsmaking themes and then to oversee productions, from conception to final cut, on multiple projects simultaneously.

The ideal candidate has a passion for digital media and knowledge of the themes of innovation, entrepreneurship, modern society and business, technology and science. Excellent script-writing skills are essential. Strong communication and multitasking skills, experience booking high-profile individuals, and an ability to meet fast deadlines are also required. It is a bonus if the person has hands-on experience shooting (Canon C100, C300) and editing (Adobe Premiere, After Effects and rest of Adobe Suite), but these skills are not required.

The producer will work closely with the growing team to create stories with a wide audience reach. Having a knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), and social media is a plus. Here’s a look at BI’s growing content catalogue, which will expand further into long form with the newly established BI Films team:

This Real-Life Cyborg Has An Antenna Implanted Into His Skull

This Radical Plan Could End All Traffic Fatalities In New York

How 3D Printing Will Revolutionise Our World

How Scientists And Startups Are Changing The Way We Eat

Richard Branson Responds To Elon Musk’s Criticism; ‘We’re About To Prove Him Wrong’

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about non-fiction stories and pitch us your best story idea. In the cover letter, please also include a link to your reel, videos and/or multimedia projects you’ve produced.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

