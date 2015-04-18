NOW HIRING: Business Insider is looking for an editor for BI Films

Business Insider Films is seeking a passionate, experienced, and innovative editor with strong producing skills and journalistic sensibilities to work on documentaries, shorts, web series and trailers.

The ideal candidate has experience in television and feature-length films, overseeing projects from raw footage to final cut. This person must have strong storytelling abilities

and a great visual sense to incorporate broll, photographs and archival material.

Additionally, he or she should be able to do basic animation, sound design and colour correction. Strong communication and multitasking skills and an ability to meet fast deadlines are essential. The right candidate must:

Edit in Adobe Premiere

Design and animate text and motion graphics using After Effects

Be Fluent in Adobe Suite

The editor will work closely with growing team to produce stories with a wide audience reach. The ideal candidate has a passion for digital media with an emphasis on themes of innovation, entrepreneurship, modern society and business, technology and science. Having a deep knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), and social media is also a plus.

Here’s a look at BI’s growing content catalogue, which will expand futher into longform with the newly established BI Films team:

This Real-Life Cyborg Has An Antenna Implanted Into His Skull

This Radical Plan Could End All Traffic Fatalities In New York

How 3D Printing Will Revolutionise Our World

How Scientists And Startups Are Changing The Way We Eat

Richard Branson Responds To Elon Musk’s Criticism; ‘We’re About To Prove Him Wrong’

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about non-fiction stories and pitch us your best story idea. In the cover letter, please also include a link to your reel, videos and/or multimedia projects you’ve edited.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

