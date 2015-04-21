NOW HIRING: Business Insider is hiring an associate producer for BI Films

BI Films is seeking a passionate and innovative associate producer to work on shorts, documentaries and other multimedia content.
The ideal candidate can do it all — identify and research great stories; shoot, edit and animate beautiful videos; record and edit clean, rich audio for podcasts and other uses; and write wonderful copy. The associate producer will work closely with the fast-expanding digital team to produce stories with a wide audience reach. The right candidate must:
- Shoot with Canon DSLRs and/or C100 cameras (or equivalent equipment), along with GoPros and smartphone cameras
- Edit in Final Cut X or Adobe Premiere
- Design and animate text and motion graphics using After Effects
- Be Fluent in Adobe Suite
The ideal candidate has a passion for digital video. Having a deep knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), and social media is also a plus. Here’s a look at BI’s growing content catalogue, which will expand further into long form with the newly established BI Films team:
This Real-Life Cyborg Has An Antenna Implanted Into His Skull
This Drivable Car Was Just 3D Printed In 44 Hours
Peter Thiel Explains Why Mentorship Is Tricky For Tech Companies
It Took One Crazy Weekend To Appreciate The Skill, Intensity, And Beauty Of Sailing
Richard Branson Responds To Elon Musk’s Criticism; ‘We’re About To Prove Him Wrong’
APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about non-fiction, longer form, interactive content for the web and pitch us your best story idea. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos or multimedia projects you’ve worked on.
Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.
