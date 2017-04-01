Business Insider is hiring an Audience Analytics Manager

Business Insider is the most popular business news site in America. With a global family of sites across Europe and Asia, our content is viewed over 3 billion times every month.

We’re looking for an experienced audience analyst to join our team in New York City. You’ll analyse data to provide insights, influence strategies, and drive action. You’ll play a critical role in growing Business Insider’s audience, engagement, and revenue, while helping us tell important, ground-breaking stories to hundreds of millions of people around the world.

We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

Strategising with internal partners to help define business needs and solutions, the Audience Analytics Manager provides the insights impacting our audience growth, subscription sales. consumer engagement e-commerce revenue and more. You’ll provide audience-based reporting using datasets from web, mobile (apps and web), e-commerce, social and email platforms. As the subject matter expert, this role collaborates throughout the organisation helping to influence strategies.

You’ll be responsible for:

Creatively using data for insights that help grow audience, improve retention, engagement, etc.

Identifying metrics and data that provide better, more meaningful insights

Tracking industry trends related to audience measurement

Handling ad-hoc queries and custom report requests from Product, Editorial, Social, Research, Management etc.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of hands-on web analytics experience in addition to:

A degree in an analytical discipline

Solid proficiency in GA, Omniture, WebTrends

Understanding of data visualisation techniques (ie: when does makes sense to use a scatterplot?)

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets (Macros skills are a plus)

Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills

Solid understanding of the complex web ecosystems, best practices and applying this knowledge to their work

Intellectual curiosity and exhibiting a desire to move into the strategic analysis area

A knack for finding ways to add value and provide “aha!” insights

Intellectual curiosity and a desire to grow into the strategic analysis area

If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly, and include a note detailing why you think this is the role for you!

