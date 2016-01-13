Business Insider is hiring an audience analytics manager

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007, we are now the largest business news site on the web. We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.
Strategising with internal partners to help define business needs and solutions, the Audience Analytics Manager provides the insights impacting our audience growth, subscription sales. consumer engagement e-commerce revenue and more. You’ll provide audience-based reporting using datasets from web, mobile (apps and web), e-commerce, social and email platforms. As the subject matter expert, this role collaborates throughout the organisation helping to influence strategies.
You’ll be responsible for:
- Creatively using data for insights that help grow audience, improve retention, engagement, etc.
- Identifying metrics and data that provide better, more meaningful insights
- Tracking industry trends related to audience measurement
- Handling ad-hoc queries and custom report requests from Product, Editorial, Social, Research, Management etc.
The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of hands-on web analytics experience in addition to:
- A degree in an analytical discipline
- Solid proficiency in GA, Omniture, WebTrends
- Understanding of data visualisation techniques (ie: when does makes sense to use a scatterplot?)
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets (Macros skills are a plus)
- Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills
- Solid understanding of the complex web ecosystems, best practices and applying this knowledge to their work
- Intellectual curiosity and exhibiting a desire to move into the strategic analysis area
- A knack for finding ways to add value and provide “aha!” insights
If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly, and include a note detailing why you think this is the role for you!
