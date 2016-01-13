Business Insider is hiring an audience analytics manager

Melanie Naranjo
Typing, working, focused, busy, concentration, woman, girl, pretty, attractive, fanbridge, office tour, bi, dngDaniel Goodman / Business Insider

Business Insider is a fast-growing business site with deep financial, media, tech, and other industry verticals. Launched in 2007, we are now the largest business news site on the web. We offer a great work environment and excellent benefits with a collaborative team that has a lot of fun. You’ll have the opportunity to make a contribution on day one.

Strategising with internal partners to help define business needs and solutions, the Audience Analytics Manager provides the insights impacting our audience growth, subscription sales. consumer engagement e-commerce revenue and more. You’ll provide audience-based reporting using datasets from web, mobile (apps and web), e-commerce, social and email platforms. As the subject matter expert, this role collaborates throughout the organisation helping to influence strategies.

You’ll be responsible for:

  • Creatively using data for insights that help grow audience, improve retention, engagement, etc.
  • Identifying metrics and data that provide better, more meaningful insights
  • Tracking industry trends related to audience measurement
  • Handling ad-hoc queries and custom report requests from Product, Editorial, Social, Research, Management etc.

The ideal candidate will have at least 2 years of hands-on web analytics experience in addition to:

  • A degree in an analytical discipline
  • Solid proficiency in GA, Omniture, WebTrends
  • Understanding of data visualisation techniques (ie: when does makes sense to use a scatterplot?)
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets (Macros skills are a plus)
  • Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills
  • Solid understanding of the complex web ecosystems, best practices and applying this knowledge to their work
  • Intellectual curiosity and exhibiting a desire to move into the strategic analysis area
  • A knack for finding ways to add value and provide “aha!” insights
  • Intellectual curiosity and a desire to grow into the strategic analysis area

If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly, and include a note detailing why you think this is the role for you!

NOW WATCH: This one ingredient is making a lot of Americans fat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.