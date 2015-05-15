Lucian Milasan / Shutterstock.com Do you want to get out in the field and shoot video? This could be the job for you!

Business Insider is hiring associate video producers to join our growing news team.

The role includes conceptualizing and editing videos across a range of subjects, including breaking and viral news, politics, entertainment, and more. It also involves editing video for multiple mediums, from Facebook to Snapchat to YouTube, in addition to our website.

Associate video producers should be ready to get out in the field, too. We’d like to send these producers on adventures near or far, so they can send footage back to our headquarters that everyone in the world will want to consume on their phones.

The ideal candidate has a passion for storytelling and the ability to edit video quickly and creatively. He or she is a news buff who always knows what’s going on in the world, and is addicted to social media.

Candidates should know how to edit on Final Cut X or Premiere and how to use Adobe After Effects and Photoshop, various types of audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras, and how to shoot awesome video with their iPhone.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

