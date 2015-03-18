Business Insider is hiring an associate video producer to make awesome tech videos

Business Insider Video is hiring an associate producer who can help us make ridiculously good-looking videos about tech and gadgets. We’re looking for someone who can do it all — shoot beautiful video, write witty copy, and edit sharp video packages. The associate producer will work closely with the fast expanding video team to produce tech stories with a wide, general audience reach. The right candidate must be able to:

Shoot with Canon DSLRs and/or C100 cameras (or equivalent equipment), along with GoPros and smartphone cameras

Edit in Final Cut X or Adobe Premiere

The ideal candidate has a passion for tech, gadgets, and digital video. Having a deep knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), and social media is also a plus. Here’s a look at BI Video’s growing tech catalogue:

14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do

Facebook is still clogging up your iPhone

How to supercharge your iPhone in only 5 minutes

How to make your old MacBook Pro run like new again

Why Samsung’s most gorgeous Galaxy phones yet will leave you with mixed feelings

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about the tech space and videos. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos you’ve worked on.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

NOW WATCH: 7 smart questions to ask at the end of every job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.