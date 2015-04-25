APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring an associate producer for BI Films to focus on animation

BI Films is seeking a passionate and innovative animator experienced in visual effects and 2D and 3D animation to work on shorts, documentaries and other multimedia content.

The ideal candidate has a strong visual sense and can creatively illustrate a wide variety of subjects including technology, science, innovation, media and entertainment. This individual is skilled in bringing to life text, a small scene or create an entire story.

The animator will work closely with the fast-expanding digital team to produce stories with a wide audience reach. Experience shooting in the field with Canon DSLRs and/or C100 cameras or equivalent is encouraged but not required. The right candidate must:

Design and animate motion graphics using After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator

Edit in Adobe Premiere

The ideal candidate has a passion for digital video. Having a deep knowledge of HTML, CMS (i.e., WordPress), YouTube and social media is also a plus. Here’s a look at BI’s growing content catalogue, which will expand further into long form with the newly established BI Films team:

Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted

How the buying power of your dollar has changed over the past 60 years

This radical plan could end all traffic fatalities in New York

‘Game of Thrones’: The Iron Throne is a terrible investment

Future Food: How scientists and startups are changing the way we eat

2 mind-bending facts about the Earth

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter describing what excites you about non-fiction, longer form, interactive content for the web and pitch us your best story idea. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos or multimedia projects you’ve worked on.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

