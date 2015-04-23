APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring an associate producer

Business Insider Videois hiring an associateproducerwho can help us make beautiful videos.

We’re looking for someone who can do it all — shoot beautiful video, write copy, scour the internet for viral content and, especially, edit sleek video packages. The associate producer will work closely with the fast expanding video team to produce stories with a wide, general audience reach on subjects ranging from tech to strategy and brands. The right candidate must be able to:

Edit in Final Cut X or Adobe Premiere

Shoot with Canon DSLRs and/or C100 cameras (or equivalent equipment), along with GoPros and smartphone cameras

The ideal candidate is creative and has a passion for digital video, especially on a variety of platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. A knowledge of social media, HTML, and CMS is a plus. Here’s a brief look at BI Video’s growing catalogue and the types of videos you’d be expected to produce and edit.

Why Michael Kors isn’t cool anymore

How Floyd Mayweather spends his millions

Here are the 11 smartest boarding schools in America

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter. In the cover letter please also include a link to your reel and videos or multimedia projects you’ve worked on.

Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.