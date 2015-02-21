Business Insider is hiring associate digital media specialists in San Francisco and NYC

Business Insider is hiring Associate Digital Media Specialists to work in our San Francisco and New York offices.

The Associate Digital Media Specialist will join a busy team that is responsible for planning digital advertising campaigns for an expanding list of advertisers and agencies. This individual will also manage available ad inventory, use site benchmarks to create smart client proposals, and work with the Ad Operations and Sales Development teams to ensure campaigns go off without a hitch. In addition, this individual will be responsible for planning cross-platform campaigns on desktop, mobile, video, private marketplace, and other emerging media formats.

This ENTRY-LEVEL role provides an incredible learning experience for someone interested in planning and buying online media. This role works closely with Sales, Account Management, Sales Development, Ad Traffic, Programmatic and Editorial teams.

As the Associate Digital Media Specialist, you’ll be responsible for the following:

Creating efficient media plans based on client’s budget and strategic objectives

Communicating advertising specifications and creative lead times to advertisers and agencies

Working in the inventory management system

Creating Insertion Orders and adhering to defined business processes

Collaborating with internal teams to create the best possible campaign for our clients

Qualifications:

1 year of work experience / internship experience in digital advertising / marketing arena – this is an entry-level position

BA/BS Degree

Proven experience being detail-oriented, exceptionally organised and a multi-tasker

Strong written and verbal communication skills; solid technical skills

Thrives in fast-paced deadline-oriented environment

We’ve got positions open in New York and San Francisco. Apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.