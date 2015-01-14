Business Insider Is Hiring An Assistant Producer

Business Insider Video is looking for a driven journalist who has embraced the brave new world of digital media and wants to learn even more.

The assistant producer will work closely with the site’s video producers and supervisors to schedule, write, post and brainstorm ideas for headlines and new stories, as well as topics and additional outlets for videos.

Must have a passion for news and digital video and prove it with a hearty list of favourite sites, channels and makers.

Deep knowledge of HTML, CMS and social media required.

However, no editing or shooting experience necessary (but welcome).

Watch just a few of BI Video’s greatest hits:

The Truth About ‘The Most Interesting Man In The World’

How To Make It Alive Out Of A Free-Falling Elevator Alive

13 Things You Didn’t Know Your iPhone 6 Could Do

We Went To McDonald’s To See If The ‘Secret Menu’ Is Real

9 Animated Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World

Interested? APPLY HERE with your resume and a cover letter detailing why you’re interested in this position.

Please note: This job requires that you work full-time from our Manhattan headquarters. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

