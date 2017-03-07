Business Insider is hiring a full-time assistant booker to join our video team

Business Insider Producer Graham Flanagan interviews Alex Trebek at the Jeopardy studios.

Business Insider Video is hiring an assistant booker to bring in guests for our smart, digital videos.

We’re looking for a business news junkie who is passionate about the big names and companies we cover. The guests we bring in for our videos are dynamic on camera and have smart things to say about subjects ranging from finance to tech, politics, and retail strategy. They also appeal to a wide audience across the BI site and social platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The assistant booker will work closely with our video team to book multiple guests per week for live and taped interviews. The right candidate will be able to:

Confidently and professionally reach out to industry and thought leaders

Organise guest scheduling and interview segments

Communicate effectively with the rest of the video team

Be flexible, self-motivated, and enthusiastic about booking

The ideal candidate will have a passion for digital video, especially on social platforms like Facebook. A knowledge of social media, HTML, and CMS is a plus.

APPLY HERE with your resume and cover letter telling us why this is your ideal job.

Please note that this full-time position requires that you work in our Manhattan office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

