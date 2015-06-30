Business Insider is hiring an Android developer

As Business Insider continues its tremendous growth, we are adding a key role to our tech team! As our

Android engineer you will take ownership of our existing Android mobile app. The ideal candidate will be able to evangelize concepts and standards and collaborate with our backend engineers to produce a world class app.

We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders.

SUMMARY OF JOB REQUIREMENTS

Must Have:

Excellent Java knowledge (min. 3 years experience) and extensive experience with the Android SDK

Hands-on experience integrating/working with RESTful APIs and specific experience integrating mobile applications with server-side systems

Experience working with push notifications and messages

Experience with Android Web View, Oauth, loopJ

Some Javascript + CSS knowledge

Experience with Agile development methodologies

Able to bring creative solutions to problems

Nice-to-Have:

Other development experience (such as iOS or Web-App) a plus

If you’re interested in joining the team, please apply online and tell us a bit about yourself. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.