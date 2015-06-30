Business Insider is hiring an Android developer

As Business Insider continues its tremendous growth, we are adding a key role to our tech team! As our
Android engineer you will take ownership of our existing Android mobile app. The ideal candidate will be able to evangelize concepts and standards and collaborate with our backend engineers to produce a world class app.
We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders.
SUMMARY OF JOB REQUIREMENTS
Must Have:
- Excellent Java knowledge (min. 3 years experience) and extensive experience with the Android SDK
- Hands-on experience integrating/working with RESTful APIs and specific experience integrating mobile applications with server-side systems
- Experience working with push notifications and messages
- Experience with Android Web View, Oauth, loopJ
- Some Javascript + CSS knowledge
- Experience with Agile development methodologies
- Able to bring creative solutions to problems
Nice-to-Have:
- Other development experience (such as iOS or Web-App) a plus
If you’re interested in joining the team, please apply online and tell us a bit about yourself. Thanks in advance.
NOW WATCH: Someone figured out the purpose of the extra shoelace hole on your running shoes — and it will blow your mind
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.