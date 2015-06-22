Business Insider is hiring an office coordinator

Business Insider, the fastest growing digital news publication in the world, has an exciting opportunity in our New York office. The Office Coordinator is responsible for the day-to-day operations that include inventory management, kitchen restocking, and basic Mac-based tech support. The position requires an experienced operations associate capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast paced environment. With a steady growing team of employees at Business Insider, the ideal candidate for this role would understand the importance of carrying out support tasks with a smile on his or her face and a determination to make the work environment the best it can be.
Responsibilities:
-
Track office supply inventory and notify manager when re-ordering is necessary
-
Supervise the office assistant and ensure that other areas of the office are being tended to
-
Empty dishwashers, restock kitchen periodically, and order needed food supplies
-
Sign for mail/packages and sort into mailboxes
-
Assist with filing projects, including confidential materials that require utmost discretion
-
Keep office space looking clean and professional
-
Help with light IT support (most importantly – be able to Google a problem and solve it quickly)
-
Work with manager to create a fun company culture through various office activities/events
Desired skills
-
2 years of relevant office experience
-
BA/BS degree
-
Solid knowledge of Mac products and VOIP phone systems, as well as excellent Google Drive skills
-
Well-developed problem-solving skills; able to discern alternatives and make objective recommendations
-
Detail-oriented and organised in work
-
Ability to work effectively and communicate with multiple department managers who have a wide variety of individual needs for their team
-
Great attitude and ability to multi-task and prioritise
Please include a cover note with your application to let us know why you’re a good fit for this position.
