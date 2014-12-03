Join Our Team As An All-Star Sales Rep In Atlanta

Business Insider is a dynamic publisher that reaches the new generation of leaders. We are a well-funded start-up at the forefront of digital media and are also one of the fastest-growing business media companies, reaching more than 60 million readers per month.

We are looking for an ambitious self-starter sales expert to provide ad sales solutions in the Atlanta and the Southeast markets. This individual must be passionate about digital media and capable of building a presence in the Southeast for the fastest-growing business news site in the world. An insatiable curiosity combined with the ability to translate ideas into actionable marketing solutions is essential.

This is a great position for someone who is creative with both experience and curiosity in storytelling, technology, and media. Success will be highly dependent upon the candidate’s willingness to understand marketing strategies, navigate prospective accounts, and articulate the Business Insider value proposition to regional clients and agencies. Knowledge of programmatic is an added bonus and something that all candidates will have to become familiar with.

Business Insider will train the new hire at our NYC headquarters in order for him or her to quickly understand our brand and all our ad solutions. The position is full-time and based in Atlanta.

The ideal candidate for this job will be familiar with BI’s content, audience, and the constantly changing digital sales landscape.

Job responsibilities

Establish and grow client relationships across all industry verticals

Achieve revenue goals on a quarterly basis

Seek out and develop relationships with clients; develop an understanding of clients’ business issues; sell through BI offerings that support clients’ strategic and tactical needs

Drive engagement with clients and deliver an exceptional customer experience

Communicate effectively in writing and over the phone

Accurately manage and forecast sales pipeline

Qualifications

Extensive digital media experience, including mobile, online video, social, and programmatic

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to thrive in an innovative environment

Drive, determination, consistency, and passion

Passion for the Business Insider brand and its products

If you already know the Atlanta and Southeast marketplace, and if this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit for the role.

