Business Insider is hiring an Ad Traffic Manager

Business Insider is looking for an Ad Traffic Manager to join the fastest-growing digital business publisher’s Ad Operations team.

The Ad Traffic Manager will be an integral part of our expanding team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a growing list of advertisers and agencies. The individual will be responsible for managing setup of Priority campaigns, executing on Programmatic setup, testing new Ad Products, and working with the Revenue Operations team to ensure campaigns launch without a hitch. In addition, she / he will be responsible for running campaigns on desktop, mobile, video, private marketplace, and other emerging formats.

In this role, the Ad Traffic Manager will work closely with Sales, Account Management, Business Development, External Vendors, Programmatic, Ad Product, and BI Studios groups.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

Working with external vendors on HTML5 ad conversion

Managing Priority and International Ad Campaigns

Mentoring Ad Traffic Coordinators and Associates on Business Insider and industry best practices

Troubleshooting ad-related issues from both direct and programmatic sources

Collaborating with Ad Product and Tech teams to test and approve new and innovative ad formats for our site

If this is the right gig for you, here are some of the characteristics you’ve got:

BA/BS Degree with 4+ years of experience in digital ad trafficking

Extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised and be able to work independently

Ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Solid computer/technical sills

Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment

Solid HTML skills and have experience working with Javascript and Flash

Solid knowledge of DFP or similar publisher-side ad servers, any 3rd party ad server such as Sizemik, Flashtalking, PointRoll, as well as VAST/VPAID tags and debugging tools

This role reports into the Senior Director of Ad Traffic, and could be located in either San Francisco or New York. If this is the right role for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.

