Business Insider is hiring an Ad Traffic Manager

Business Insider is looking for an Ad Traffic Manager to join the fastest-growing digital business publisher’s Ad Operations team.
The Ad Traffic Manager will be an integral part of our expanding team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a growing list of advertisers and agencies. The individual will be responsible for managing setup of Priority campaigns, executing on Programmatic setup, testing new Ad Products, and working with the Revenue Operations team to ensure campaigns launch without a hitch. In addition, she / he will be responsible for running campaigns on desktop, mobile, video, private marketplace, and other emerging formats.
In this role, the Ad Traffic Manager will work closely with Sales, Account Management, Business Development, External Vendors, Programmatic, Ad Product, and BI Studios groups.
Duties include:
- Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time
- Working with external vendors on HTML5 ad conversion
- Managing Priority and International Ad Campaigns
- Mentoring Ad Traffic Coordinators and Associates on Business Insider and industry best practices
- Troubleshooting ad-related issues from both direct and programmatic sources
- Collaborating with Ad Product and Tech teams to test and approve new and innovative ad formats for our site
If this is the right gig for you, here are some of the characteristics you’ve got:
- BA/BS Degree with 4+ years of experience in digital ad trafficking
- Extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised and be able to work independently
- Ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Solid computer/technical sills
- Thrive in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment
- Solid HTML skills and have experience working with Javascript and Flash
- Solid knowledge of DFP or similar publisher-side ad servers, any 3rd party ad server such as Sizemik, Flashtalking, PointRoll, as well as VAST/VPAID tags and debugging tools
This role reports into the Senior Director of Ad Traffic, and could be located in either San Francisco or New York. If this is the right role for you, please apply online and tell us why you’re a good fit for the role.
NOW WATCH: A lawyer in Florida has come up with an ingenious way for drivers to evade drunken-driving checkpoints
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.