Business Insider is hiring an Ad Operations Specialist for our London office

Business Insider is hiring an Ad Operations Specialist for our growing London office.

The Ad Operations Specialist will join a team responsible for executing digital advertising campaigns for a growing list of major advertisers and agencies. He or she will be responsible for planning and managing our UK campaigns across the pre and post-sales process. You’ll be part of the team responsible for planning digital advertising campaigns across all of Business Insider’s Platforms (Desktop, Mobile, App, and Video) around client’s goals and objectives, as well as executing upon those campaigns. The execution side includes ensuring all campaigns go live on the site without a hitch, are successfully optimised, and perform to client standards. Additionally, you will deliver performance reports and benchmarks those results against similar campaigns. You will work with teams in both our UK and US offices in Sales, Sales Development, Business Development, Events, Programmatic, and Ad Traffic departments to ensure client goals are met.

We are looking for someone who is passionate about digital advertising, great at client service, an excellent problem solver, and a quick study. The individual should be able to work independently, as part of our London office.

Responsibilities Include:

Working with Sales, Sales Development, and Operations in the creation of proposals and media plans

Creating Insertion Orders and Managing the Campaign Set-Up Process

Adhering to defined Sales Operations Processes

Managing the delivery and optimization of digital ad campaigns to ensure they fulfil properly

Ensuring seamless communication with our clients

Recommending Upsells and Optimizations to clients

Creating a post-campaign analysis for each campaign

Working closely with internal groups to ensure client satisfaction on both Direct and Programmatic campaigns

Using DFP for reporting and light trafficking purposes

The candidate should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Major Adservers (DFP, DFA, Atlas, Sizmek, etc), Web Analytics Tools, and Inventory Management Systems.

The ideal candidate is an Advertising Operations and Client Services focused individual with expertise in Digital Advertising, a BA/BS degree, and 2+ years of relevant work experience. Experience at a Publisher or Ad Agency is helpful. The successful candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage several accounts, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and thrives in fast-paces, deadline oriented environment.

Please apply online and let us know why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

