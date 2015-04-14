Business Insider is hiring an accounting manager

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, is hiring an Accounting Manager to help us grow and manage the business. We’re a dynamic digital publishing company reaching the new generation of business leaders.

The Accounting Manager reports to the VP, Finance and is responsible for the day-to-day accounting operations of the company, financial statement preparation, annual audit support, and more. The position requires an experienced accounting professional capable of managing multiple priorities in an environment that some would describe as chaotic, but that others would describe as awesome.

Responsibilities:

Prepare and oversee monthly close for the US and UK; manage the general ledger reconciliation

Lead the yearly financial audit for the US and UK; act as audit liaison

Supervise AP, T&E, and client receivables process

Manage tax calendar, ensure compliance in all areas of operations

Own the treasury function and manage banking relationships

Supervise and manage staff accountant; ensure timeliness and compliance with internal control and adherence to GAAP principals

Assist the VP, Finance with the selection and implementation of new accounting system

Desired skills

6-8 years of relevant accounting experience

BA/BS Accounting degree

Solid knowledge of US GAAP; international accounting experience a plus

Strong analytical and communication skills

Well-developed problem-solving skills; able to discern alternatives and make objective recommendations

Detail-oriented and organised in work

Ability to work effectively with other business groups; ability to remain flexible in a fast-paced environment

Please apply online to let us know why you’re a good fit for this positions. Thanks in advance.

