Business Insider is hiring an Account Manager to be based in our New York office.

Business Insider is looking for an Account Manager in our New York office.

The Account Manager will join a team responsible for executing digital ad campaigns for a growing list of major advertisers and agencies. He or she will be responsible for managing campaigns from start to finish and for growing those client relationships. The Account Manager will be part of a team that ensures advertising campaigns go live on the site without a hitch, are successfully optimised, and perform to client standards. Also, this role includes the development and delivery of performance reports to clients and benchmarking those results against similar campaigns. This position works with BI’s sales, finance, business development, events, marketing, and ad traffic groups to ensure client goals are met.

We are looking for someone who is passionate about digital advertising, great at client service, an excellent problem solver, and a quick study.

Responsibilities include:

Managing the delivery of digital ad campaigns to ensure they fulfil properly

Recommending optimizations and upsells to clients

Creating a post-campaign analysis for each campaign

Interacting with top advertising agencies on major accounts

Working closely with the sales team to ensure client satisfaction

Creating weekly reports, case studies, benchmarks, and more

The candidate should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, major ad servers (DFP, DFA, Mediamind, Atlas, etc), and web analytics tools.

The ideal candidate is a client service and operations focused individual with experience in digital advertising, a BA/BS degree, and 3+ years of relevant work experience. Experience at an ad agency is also helpful. The successful candidate is extremely detail-oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possess strong written and verbal communication skills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment.

If this is the right gig for you, please apply online and tell us a bit about why you’re a good fit with the role. Thanks in advance.

