Business Insider is Hiring an Account Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

We’re hiring an Account Manager to join the BI Intelligence team. Business Insider Intelligence is a fast-growing, cutting edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across mobile, digital media, e-commerce, the Internet of Things, payments, and fintech industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape.

The Account Manager will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with clients, connecting with key business stakeholders to not only increase renewal rates but also grow each account. In this role, you will be the main point of contact with enterprise customers through their onboarding and through their subscription life cycle. The position reports into the head of subscriptions.

Responsibilities

Be the lead point of contact for assigned accounts

Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships

Develop a trusted advisor relationship with key stakeholders and executive budget sponsors within each account

Drive both engagement and user growth for assigned accounts

Communicate clearly the progress of monthly / quarterly initiatives to internal stakeholders

Forecast and track key account metrics

Identify and grow opportunities within each account

Requirements

1-3 years of account management, sales support, or relevant work experience

Demonstrated ability to communicate to all levels of internal and client stakeholders

Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail

Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation skills

Solid verbal and written communication skills

BA/BS degree or equivalent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.