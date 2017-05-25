Business Insider is Hiring an Account Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
We’re hiring an Account Manager to join the BI Intelligence team. Business Insider Intelligence is a fast-growing, cutting edge research service from Business Insider. BI Intelligence offers insights and tools essential to companies making strategic decisions across mobile, digital media, e-commerce, the Internet of Things, payments, and fintech industries. Our clients are Fortune 1000 companies, start-ups, advertising agencies, investment firms, and media conglomerates that have come to rely on our timely, forward-looking insights to keep atop of trends shaping the digital and mobile landscape.
The Account Manager will be responsible for developing long-term relationships with clients, connecting with key business stakeholders to not only increase renewal rates but also grow each account. In this role, you will be the main point of contact with enterprise customers through their onboarding and through their subscription life cycle. The position reports into the head of subscriptions.
Responsibilities
- Be the lead point of contact for assigned accounts
- Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships
- Develop a trusted advisor relationship with key stakeholders and executive budget sponsors within each account
- Drive both engagement and user growth for assigned accounts
- Communicate clearly the progress of monthly / quarterly initiatives to internal stakeholders
- Forecast and track key account metrics
- Identify and grow opportunities within each account
Requirements
- 1-3 years of account management, sales support, or relevant work experience
- Demonstrated ability to communicate to all levels of internal and client stakeholders
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail
- Excellent listening, negotiation, and presentation skills
- Solid verbal and written communication skills
- BA/BS degree or equivalent
