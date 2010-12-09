Needed: One Outstanding Advertising Account Executive

Photo: Alessandro Reginato

Business Insider is looking for an advertising account executive who is proactive, highly motivated, and has a firm understanding of the online advertising industry and a tenacious desire to succeed in a start-up environment.

This AE will call on a variety of blue-chip advertisers in NYC and surrounding areas. The position is based in our Manhattan office with some travel and plenty of sales calls.

Key requirements:

3+ years in digital advertising sales with a solid list of agency contacts

Polished presentation and sales skills

Well organised professional who can manage a vibrant account list

Ability to comprehend and stay ahead of the digital media buying cycle

Eagerness to thrive at a start-up, with a passion for winning

Attention to detail and can analyse the key campaign performance indicators

Can build and maintain strong relationships with clients and agencies at all levels

Please forward resume and cover letter to: [email protected]. Thanks in advance.



