Needed: One Outstanding Advertising Account Executive

Photo: Alessandro Reginato

Business Insider is looking for an advertising account executive who is proactive, highly motivated, and has a firm understanding of the online advertising industry and a tenacious desire to succeed in a start-up environment.

This AE will call on a variety of blue-chip advertisers in NYC and surrounding areas. The position is based in our Manhattan office with some travel and plenty of sales calls.

Key requirements:

  • 3+ years in digital advertising sales with a solid list of agency contacts
  • Polished presentation and sales skills
  • Well organised professional who can manage a vibrant account list
  • Ability to comprehend and stay ahead of the digital media buying cycle
  • Eagerness to thrive at a start-up, with a passion for winning
  • Attention to detail and can analyse the key campaign performance indicators
  • Can build and maintain strong relationships with clients and agencies at all levels

Please forward resume and cover letter to: [email protected]. Thanks in advance.

