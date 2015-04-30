Business Insider is hiring a talent associate

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, has a great entry-level opportunity for someone who wants to begin a career in Human Resources.

We’re hiring a Talent Associate to join the Talent team, to support our fast-paced, ever-changing and growing environment.

The Talent Associate will be exposed to all aspects of talent management including the recruiting process, onboard, benefit and payroll administration, and culture enhancement opportunities. She/he will be part of a collaborative, passionate, and supportive team to help us maximise our talent across the US and UK.

Responsibilities:

Recruiting

Work directly with candidates to schedule interviews, maintain calendar invites, confirm itineraries, travel arrangements, and monitor daily interviews

Communicate professionally, tactfully and with the utmost diplomacy with candidates, maintaining a high level of confidentiality at all times

Help create an amazing candidate experience

Talent Administration

Generate offer letters and distribute paperwork for incoming new hires

Assist with executing and tracking all new hire onboarding tasks

Create new employee files and keep our filing system up-to-date

Help with HRIS maintenance and entering new employees into our system

Actively participate in maintaining a smooth day one experience for new hires, including but not limited to: welcoming new hires in orientation, collecting and processing I-9s, distributing building IDs and adding new hires to the company directory

Assist with stock option administration (tracking and paperwork preparation)

Process payroll semi-monthly

Contribute to various Talent team initiatives and team projects

Ad-hoc projects as needed working with our President/COO and the senior Sales team

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree

An interest in pursuing a career in Human Resources

Strong written and verbal communication skills; presentation skills

Strong follow-up and organizational skills

Exhibit great flexibility

Ability to prioritise and multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

This job is full-time and based in New York City. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly!

