Business Insider is hiring a talent associate

Sarah Whalen
Woman on computerAnita Borg Institute

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, has a great entry-level opportunity for someone who wants to begin a career in Human Resources.

We’re hiring a Talent Associate to join the Talent team, to support our fast-paced, ever-changing and growing environment.

The Talent Associate will be exposed to all aspects of talent management including the recruiting process, onboard, benefit and payroll administration, and culture enhancement opportunities. She/he will be part of a collaborative, passionate, and supportive team to help us maximise our talent across the US and UK.

Responsibilities:

Recruiting

  • Work directly with candidates to schedule interviews, maintain calendar invites, confirm itineraries, travel arrangements, and monitor daily interviews
  • Communicate professionally, tactfully and with the utmost diplomacy with candidates, maintaining a high level of confidentiality at all times
  • Help create an amazing candidate experience

Talent Administration

  • Generate offer letters and distribute paperwork for incoming new hires
  • Assist with executing and tracking all new hire onboarding tasks
  • Create new employee files and keep our filing system up-to-date
  • Help with HRIS maintenance and entering new employees into our system
  • Actively participate in maintaining a smooth day one experience for new hires, including but not limited to: welcoming new hires in orientation, collecting and processing I-9s, distributing building IDs and adding new hires to the company directory
  • Assist with stock option administration (tracking and paperwork preparation)
  • Process payroll semi-monthly
  • Contribute to various Talent team initiatives and team projects
  • Ad-hoc projects as needed working with our President/COO and the senior Sales team

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree
  • An interest in pursuing a career in Human Resources
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills; presentation skills
  • Strong follow-up and organizational skills
  • Exhibit great flexibility
  • Ability to prioritise and multi-task in a fast-paced environment
  • Proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint

This job is full-time and based in New York City. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.

If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly!

NOW WATCH: Here’s what it takes to be President Obama’s right-hand man

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.