Business Insider is hiring a talent associate

Business Insider, the fastest-growing digital business publisher, has a great entry-level opportunity for someone who wants to begin a career in Human Resources.
We’re hiring a Talent Associate to join the Talent team, to support our fast-paced, ever-changing and growing environment.
The Talent Associate will be exposed to all aspects of talent management including the recruiting process, onboard, benefit and payroll administration, and culture enhancement opportunities. She/he will be part of a collaborative, passionate, and supportive team to help us maximise our talent across the US and UK.
Responsibilities:
Recruiting
- Work directly with candidates to schedule interviews, maintain calendar invites, confirm itineraries, travel arrangements, and monitor daily interviews
- Communicate professionally, tactfully and with the utmost diplomacy with candidates, maintaining a high level of confidentiality at all times
- Help create an amazing candidate experience
Talent Administration
- Generate offer letters and distribute paperwork for incoming new hires
- Assist with executing and tracking all new hire onboarding tasks
- Create new employee files and keep our filing system up-to-date
- Help with HRIS maintenance and entering new employees into our system
- Actively participate in maintaining a smooth day one experience for new hires, including but not limited to: welcoming new hires in orientation, collecting and processing I-9s, distributing building IDs and adding new hires to the company directory
- Assist with stock option administration (tracking and paperwork preparation)
- Process payroll semi-monthly
- Contribute to various Talent team initiatives and team projects
- Ad-hoc projects as needed working with our President/COO and the senior Sales team
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- An interest in pursuing a career in Human Resources
- Strong written and verbal communication skills; presentation skills
- Strong follow-up and organizational skills
- Exhibit great flexibility
- Ability to prioritise and multi-task in a fast-paced environment
- Proficient in Excel, Word and PowerPoint
This job is full-time and based in New York City. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.
If you’re the right person for this opportunity, please apply directly!
