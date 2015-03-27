Business Insider is hiring a Social Media Specialist to join our fast-growing Marketing and Analytics team. Business Insider is the fastest growing news publication on the planet because we are built for the digital age. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.

The Social Media Specialist is a highly collaborative position, working closely with our newsroom and analytic teams to strategize and optimise our non-editorial social media presence.

Responsibilities include the following tasks:

Manage non-editorial social media presence of Business Insider brands and sites

Collaborate with the newsroom on social media presence, test, and strategy

Experiment with emerging platforms and formats

Track and report on social media mentions of Business Insider brands, events, employees, etc.

Monitor social media presence and strategies of industry peers and competitors

Collaborate with analytics teams on social media reporting that informs strategy and execution

Qualifications

At least 2-3 years hands on experience representing a brand or organisation on social media

Excellent communications skills both on social media channels and traditional marketing settings

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Communications preferred

Familiar with social analytics solutions

Experience with social media monitoring tools

Experience with web analytics solutions (Google Analytics, etc.)

To succeed in this position, you will need

A passion for the digital media space and social media

Exceptional values that support “doing the right thing” without close supervision in a fast-paced digital and social media environment

Ability to stay up-to-date on industry developments, competitors, shifting consumer habits

To thrive in a collaborative environment, working together with different groups (editors/writers, marketing, analytics, tech)

Extremely strong organizational skills and detail orientation

If this sounds like the position for you, please apply online and include a note about why you are the right person for the role. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.