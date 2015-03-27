Business Insider is hiring a Social Media Specialist to join our fast-growing Marketing and Analytics team. Business Insider is the fastest growing news publication on the planet because we are built for the digital age. You’ll be joining a close team that works hard and has fun.
The Social Media Specialist is a highly collaborative position, working closely with our newsroom and analytic teams to strategize and optimise our non-editorial social media presence.
Responsibilities include the following tasks:
-
Manage non-editorial social media presence of Business Insider brands and sites
-
Collaborate with the newsroom on social media presence, test, and strategy
-
Experiment with emerging platforms and formats
-
Track and report on social media mentions of Business Insider brands, events, employees, etc.
-
Monitor social media presence and strategies of industry peers and competitors
-
Collaborate with analytics teams on social media reporting that informs strategy and execution
Qualifications
-
At least 2-3 years hands on experience representing a brand or organisation on social media
-
Excellent communications skills both on social media channels and traditional marketing settings
-
Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Communications preferred
-
Familiar with social analytics solutions
-
Experience with social media monitoring tools
-
Experience with web analytics solutions (Google Analytics, etc.)
To succeed in this position, you will need
-
A passion for the digital media space and social media
-
Exceptional values that support “doing the right thing” without close supervision in a fast-paced digital and social media environment
-
Ability to stay up-to-date on industry developments, competitors, shifting consumer habits
-
To thrive in a collaborative environment, working together with different groups (editors/writers, marketing, analytics, tech)
-
Extremely strong organizational skills and detail orientation
If this sounds like the position for you, please apply online and include a note about why you are the right person for the role. Thanks in advance.
