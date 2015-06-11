Business Insider is hiring a senior product manager

Do you love sharing the latest web features with your network and colleagues? Do you collect mobile apps like charms? Do clunky eCommerce experiences drive you nuts? Then we want to hear from you!
Business Insider is looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the world. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders.
As Senior Product Manager, you will oversee the development of new features on the site, advertising products, mobile applications, and our research product, Business Insider Intelligence. This role will work closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company.
Sound like the right fit for you? The key responsibilities of the role are:
- Manage the entire life-cycle of site features, from initial specs through implementation
- Champion the user experience in everything you do
- Engage closely with the engineering team to determine best technical implementations
- Build and maintain product roadmaps, requirements, and user flows
- Integrate UX, business goals, and technology capabilities into successful site products
- Define and analyse metrics to inform the success of site products
Requirements:
- 6+ years of product management experience in the digital arena
- Crystal-clear communication skills
- Experience working in Agile environments with common tool-sets (JIRA, etc.)
- A “user-first” mentality to advocate for the best possible site and mobile experience
- Ability to identify and improve the key features in a web experience
- News junkie status is a plus
- eCommerce experience is also helpful
If this sounds like the perfect gig for you, please apply online and share a few sentences about why you’re a good fit. Thanks in advance.
