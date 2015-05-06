Business Insider is hiring a Senior Product Manager

Do you love sharing groovy web features with your network and colleagues? Do you collect mobile apps like charms? Do clunky eCommerce experiences drive you nuts? Then we want to hear from you!
Business Insider is looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders.
As Senior Product Manager, you will oversee the development of new products with a focus on revenue-generation, digital subscriptions and advertising technology. This role will work closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company.
Sound like the right fit for you? The key responsibilities of the role are:
-
Deploy products that drive revenue through subscriptions and ad innovation across devices, editions and geographies
-
Manage the entire life-cycle of features, from initial specs through implementation
-
Champion the user experience in everything you do
-
Work with business owners and ad strategy to determine the optimal approach to drive audience
-
Engage closely with the engineering team to determine best technical implementations
-
Build and maintain product roadmaps, requirements, and user flows
-
Integrate UX, business goals, and technology capabilities into successful products
-
Define and analyse metrics to inform the success of products
Requirements:
-
7+ years of product management experience in the digital arena with a focus on digital subscription products and ad tech
-
Working understanding of DFP and related ad technology
-
Crystal-clear communication skills
-
Experience working in Agile environments with common tool-sets (JIRA, etc.)
-
A “user-first” mentality to advocate for the best possible site and mobile experiences that drive consumption and revenue
-
Ability to identify and improve key features across platforms
-
News junkie status is a plus
If this sounds like the right gig for you, please apply online and share a few sentences about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.
