Business Insider is hiring a Senior Product Manager

Do you love sharing groovy web features with your network and colleagues? Do you collect mobile apps like charms? Do clunky eCommerce experiences drive you nuts? Then we want to hear from you!

Business Insider is looking for a Senior Product Manager to join the team in building the fastest-growing business news site on the web. We face exciting challenges every day due to the demands of our growing audience and the 24/7 news cycle. Your work will reach millions of people — 60+ million every month around the globe. Business Insider is a dynamic company reaching the new generation of business leaders.

As Senior Product Manager, you will oversee the development of new products with a focus on revenue-generation, digital subscriptions and advertising technology. This role will work closely with the engineering team, editors, and all business groups in the company.

Sound like the right fit for you? The key responsibilities of the role are:

Deploy products that drive revenue through subscriptions and ad innovation across devices, editions and geographies

Manage the entire life-cycle of features, from initial specs through implementation

Champion the user experience in everything you do

Work with business owners and ad strategy to determine the optimal approach to drive audience

Engage closely with the engineering team to determine best technical implementations

Build and maintain product roadmaps, requirements, and user flows

Integrate UX, business goals, and technology capabilities into successful products

Define and analyse metrics to inform the success of products

Requirements:

7+ years of product management experience in the digital arena with a focus on digital subscription products and ad tech

Working understanding of DFP and related ad technology

Crystal-clear communication skills

Experience working in Agile environments with common tool-sets (JIRA, etc.)

A “user-first” mentality to advocate for the best possible site and mobile experiences that drive consumption and revenue

Ability to identify and improve key features across platforms

News junkie status is a plus

If this sounds like the right gig for you, please apply online and share a few sentences about why you’re a good fit for the role. Thanks in advance.

